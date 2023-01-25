NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday that mardi Gras krewes will parade down their traditional routes.

Cantrell said the decision was made in collaboration with her administration, the New Orleans Police Department, EMS and other public safety entities.

“We are starting Mardi Gras 2023. This city has been working tirelessly to bring Mardi Gras back and to its full glory,” said Mayor Cantrell.

She also highlight numerous priorities put in place including public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life to have a safe carnival season.

New Orleans residents have been worried about attending events around the city, after an uptick in carjackings and other crimes.

The mayor says a more formal announcement on the return is forthcoming.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.