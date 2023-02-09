NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Carnival krewes joined education leaders at Sophie B. Wright High School to call on the public’s help in keeping students marching in carnival parade safe.

Jamar McNeely, CEO, InspireNOLA Charter Schools stated, “Starting tomorrow they’ll be thousands of students walking the streets of New Orleans to not only celebrate the city but also showcase the wonderful musicians they are and we have a duty to keep them safe.”

The coalition released the following list of suggestions to support and keep parade participants safe:

Tips to help keep students safe

Some marching units can number up to 500 students including pep teams, band, flag teams, cheerleaders and majorettes.

According to NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams, “Our scholars deserve to feel safe and it’s everybody’s responsibility in this community to make sure that they are safe.”

