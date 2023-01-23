NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — HAIL BACCHUS! The Krewe of Bacchus has announced who will reign as king in the 2023 Carnival season.

Actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer , Adam Devine, was named Bacchus LIV and will sit at the head of the parade themed “Throw Me Something, Mister!” on Feb. 19. Devine is mostly known for his character as a bumper in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.

He is a co-creator of Comedy Central’s Workaholics and Adam Devine’s House Party. Devine has held roles in shows like ‘Modern Family’, and HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, along with movies including ‘The Intern’, ‘The Final Girls, and ‘When We First Met’.

Born and raised in Iowa, he got his start after surviving a serious injury at the age of 11 when he was struck by a cement truck that broke all of the bones in both of his legs among other injuries. Unsure if he would walk again, Devine underwent 26 surgeries to help him regain mobility.

Entertainment and telling jokes are what kept his spirits up through the ordeal. He would call into local radio stations and impersonate celebrities. He soon discovered comedy was what brought people together and took it as his life’s calling.

As a big supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Devine makes time to share his story with hospitalized children.

This years parade will consist of 21 theme floats with riders throwing out specialty throws like 17 different socks, numerous kitchen items, light up baseball bats, glass beads, flip flops, note pads and charging cords.

Devine is married to actress and Thibodaux native Chloe Bridges.

