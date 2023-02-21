NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The atmosphere in the final hours of Mardi Gras was incredibly intoxicating both figuratively and literally.

WGNO witnessed the sights from the balcony of the award-winning Royal Sonesta Hotel overlooking Bourbon Street. The beads, costumes, drinks, and the street packed with people let everyone know Mardi Gras was back in full force post-pandemic.

People from far and wide were in the city getting the full carnival experience, watching the parades, eating the cajun cuisine, and witnessing why so many come to New Orleans but never leave.

“The vibe is lovely in here with my family and we are here to have a good time – we took off work today so you know we had to turn up, so yeah we been having fun everybody is nice, lovely, the food is good the vibe is good and everybody comes to New Orleans when you can for Mardi Gras and enjoy!,” said General Manager of the Royal Sonesta Alfred Groos.

At midnight the New Orleans Police Department will do their traditional sweep of Bourbon Street signifying the end of Mardi Gras but for now, the party continues.

A successful carnival season was had, paving the way for a spectacular festival season.