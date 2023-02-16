NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans and the National Weather Service are closely monitoring current forecasts for Thursday’s parades.

As potential weather threatens to impact parades tonight, the city urged krewe members and paradegoers to take any necessary precautions before heading to the parade route.

Listed below are safety precautions:

Stay weather aware with local forecasts from the City by texting “MARDIGRAS” to 77295

Bring rain gear and layers as temperatures will drop as the rain rolls through

If you witness lightning along the parade route, seek shelter by getting inside a home, building or car

Primary weather concerns for postponing any scheduled parades would be high winds and lightning near the parade route. Krewes and paradegoers can be sure to receive updates as needed from the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness throughout the night.

At this time, all Thursday evening parades will roll at their scheduled time and on their scheduled routes.

For additional Mardi Gras safety tips and updates, please visit https://ready.nola.gov.

