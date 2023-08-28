METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Representatives for the Krewe of Jefferson announced on Monday, Aug. 28 that the Krewe will stop participating in Mardi Gras after 51 years.

The announcement was made in a statement on the Krewe of Jefferson Facebook page.

The statement read, “After 51 years, the Krewe of Jefferson is no longer participating in Mardi Gras due to the lack of participation.”

According to the Krewe of Jefferson Facebook page, it is the oldest Mardi Gras truck parade in Metairie.

