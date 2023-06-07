NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Endymion elected a new captain on Monday, June 5, following the death of founder and former Captain of Endymion Ed Muniz.

The Krewe’s Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a successor for Muniz, the longest reigning captain in New Orleans Mardi Gras history. Krewe President Dan Kelly was named the next Captain of Endymion.

Following the election, Kelly proposed a new list of officers approved by the Board of Directors.

Charles E. Bruneau was named president, Darryl d’Aquin was named first vice-president, John Giardina was named second vice-president, Patrick Voss was named secretary and Joseph Trovato was named treasurer.

Muniz was known for his community involvement as a former Kenner mayor and pioneering the formation of the Krewe of Endymion. He founded the Krewe in 1966 in Gentilly and died in May of 2023.

