NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Society of Dance’s “Baby Doll Ladies” are rolling to Fat Tuesday in style with some new members for their one of a kind dance parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

On Saturday (Feb. 18th), the Baby Doll Ladies gathered for their Mardi Gras luncheon to welcome 20 “Junior” Baby Doll Ladies who will serve as ambassadors across high schools in the greater New Orleans Area.

The inductees are participants from the organization’s after school cultural arts program: “Dance with The Dolls.”

After a series of screenings, living history orientations, and enrichment workshops, the “Jr’s,” as they’re known, are ready to partake in the first and only officially sanctioned “doll-masking” parade, The Krewe of New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies Mardi Gras Day Dance-Parade.

You can see the next generation of Baby Doll Ladies on Fat Tuesday, at the intersection of Washington and Chestnut Ave. They will step off at 7:45 a.m.

With this year’s theme “Essence of A Baby Doll!” the ladies are giving away some one- of- a kind throws, featuring custom plush dolls, bracelets, sun visors and hair pins.

Those attending can be sure to experience what it feels like to be a baby doll!

The full St. Charles route can be viewed below: