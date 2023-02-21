NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The King of Carnival arrived at Gallier Hall after rolling through Uptown New Orleans on Mardi Gras, ready to deliver the toast of the season.

Ludovico Feoli, a professor at Tulane and this year’s King, toasted Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Queen Evaline Finley Gomila. Feoli is a native to Costa Rica and lives Uptown with his wife Stephanie, whose family has long-standing ties to the Rex organization.

VIDEO: Rex toasts Queen in front of Gallier Hall

The King of Carnival has ruled over Mardi Gras since 1872, and on Tuesday, nothing changed. 450 riders on 29 floats rolled from South Claiborne to Tchoupitoulas. The 2023 Rex procession is Palio Di Siena, paying tribute to the Tuscan horseracing tradition.

Rex’s private grand ball will be held Tuesday night at the Sheraton downtown. At 10 p.m., the Rex Royal Court will cross Canal Street to visit the Comus Ball at the Marriott. The meeting of the courts symbolizes the official culmination of Mardi Gras.