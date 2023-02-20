NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hail Rex! The time has come, New Orleans — the King of Carnival is finally here!

Up until World War I, Rex arrived in New Orleans, usually by the river, to be greeted by massive crowds. He would then make his way to City Hall with a small parade where he would later proclaim Carnival and receive a key to the city by the mayor.

In 1971, that tradition was revamped and is what we know and love today. On Monday, at Spanish Plaza where the King of Carnival is scheduled to arrive around 6 p.m. This year marks the 36th anniversary of the tradition and features 2023 Rex royalty Ludovico Feoli and Evaline Finley Gomila.

The Rex parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Fat Tuesday, beginning on Napoleon Avenue at S. Claiborne Avenue.

