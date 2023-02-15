NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mardi Gras spirit has arrived for more than 60 senior citizens Wednesday (Feb. 15) at a Lower Garden adult day care.

Formerly known as Kingsly House, Clover is said to be the largest site for adult day care in the state of Louisiana also offering programs such as early education, career services, community service options, and youth services.

On Wednesday, the seniors had a royal time hosting their own Mardi Gras Ball. The afternoon was full of glitz, glam, and fun as they showcased a royal court, toasted to the king and queen, and danced the day away.

The festivities ended in true New Orleans fashion with a second line featuring ZULU Tramps.

