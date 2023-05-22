NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for Endymion Founder, Edmond “Ed” J. Muniz.

It was announced Saturday morning (May 20) through an announcement by his family, that the super krewe founder, who was also the former mayor of Kenner, and New Orleans radio pioneer, passed away.

“Our family’s hearts are broken by the loss of this incredible man, who always had a vision in whatever he did,” the statement read. “His love of broadcasting, politics, and Mardi Gras only pales in comparison to the love he had for his family and his wife of 58 years, Peggy.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.”

After serving on Kenner City and Jefferson Parish councils from 1987 to 2003, Muniz was elected mayor of Kenner in 2006, and served until his term ended in July 2010.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to his family and friends during this difficult time, and in honor of his memory, Mayor Mike Glaser has ordered the City of Kenner’s flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Ed Muniz’s unforgettable life and legacy,” from the City of Kenner.

Services will be held on Friday (May 26) in Hall C of the Pontchartrain Center with visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Liturgy Services will begin at 2 p.m. For anyone unable to attend the services, a motorcade will proceed to the Endymion Garden on Orleans Avenue at the Delgado Community College Campus where the public can pay their respects.

Following will be a private interment.

