NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus rolled Saturday night.

The “green” krewe prides itself on homemade throws and a parade without engines.

Roughly 900 members make up the sci-fi parade, including newcomers and krewe veterans.

Chewbacchus is a krewe for Star Wars fanatics, cosplayers and just the all-around nerds of New Orleans.