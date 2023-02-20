KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On the day before Mardi Gras, you’re looking at Louisiana’s history.

For the last 25 years, the Krewe of Argus and the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs have united in Carnival camaraderie with the Meeting of the Courts. The event is celebrated by the monarchs of both krewes greeting each other and exchanging gifts.

Following the event, the Krewe Du Kenner wagon float rolled through Rivertown, featuring the Black and Golden Girls YMCA Senior Dance Team and the Krewe of Argus and Zulu.

More than Mardi Gras Krewes, these two groups of folks are Mardi Gras friends, forever.