A Mardi Gras unlike any other…

No parades, no marching bands, and no dance squads, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t parade from home, and that is exactly what Megan Boudreaux, KoHF Founder, wants us to do.

“I know a lot of folks are sad and disappointed that Mardi Gras cannot be normal this year, but I am hoping that Krewe of House Floats can be a way for folks to channel their creative energy, make something positive out of a bad situation, and have something to look forward to in 2021. This is really about coming up with creative ways to celebrate carnival that keep everyone safe until we can get through to the other side of this pandemic.” – Megan Boudreaux, KoHF Founder

The Krewe has been decorating their House Floats for weeks. View the Official KoHF Map below to find out where several thousand House Floats are located so you can plan your socially distanced tour.

Not going to make it out to see them in person? No worries! WGNO has been gathering as many pictures as we can of all the amazing House Floats. See below!

  • 5212 Prytania Street
  • Lakeview House Float
  • 59 Allard Blvd.
  • 6457 General Diaz St
  • 6574 Memphis St. in Lakeview
  • The Marlin house float
  • Bikini Bottom – 8 Tudor Lane – River Ridge1
  • Gingerbread House Float – 5323 Memphis St.
  • 5954 Colbert St.
  • 5219 Hawthorne Place, New Orleans
  • Joe Exotic House Float
  • Monarch Marshland – 3100 Dumaine Street – Victoria and Brian
  • Rose Apothecary – 6371 Colbert St. Lakeview
  • Brunch and Benedicts House Float in Mandeville
  • Mardi Gras in Molarville – Lotus Drive, Mandeville
  • Camp between Lyons and Boudreaux
  • French 75 at 775 French Street – Lakeview
  • 6100 Milne Blvd – Lakeview
  • 4400 block of General Pershing
  • Uptown home by Tim Neil
  • 2701 St. Charles House Float
  • 3027 Fortin Nola with Cha Wa
  • Zasu N.Carrolton and Canal Pic 1
  • Zasu N.Carrolton and Canal Pic 2
  • 6119 Bellaire in Lakeview
  • Navarre Ave. house float
  • Bay St. Louis
  • The Starrett Family – 2059 Chippewa Street in the Lower Garden District
  • 233 N. Murat
  • St. Charles Ave. – Chris Owen’s Easter Parade
  • Wizard of Oz House Float
  • Stop the Spread House Float
  • King ‘Rona 19- Cancel Your Plans – 6420 Marshal Foch
  • Who Dat House FLoat
  • Muses House Float
  • Bounty Street House Float
  • Robert Street House Float
  • Gretna – Saints House Float
  • Gretna – Circus House Float
  • Gretna – Alice in Wonderland
  • Gretna – Voodoo House Float
  • Gretna – Queen of Hearts
  • Gretna – Queen Bees
  • Gretna – Queen of England
  • A business in Mid City decorates for Mardi Gras as part of the reverse parade taking place on Sunday, Feb. 7.
  • Mardi Gras House
  • Mardi Gras House in the Irish Channel
  • Mardi Gras House in Abita Springs2
  • Mardi Gras House in Abita Springs