A Mardi Gras unlike any other…

No parades, no marching bands, and no dance squads, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t parade from home, and that is exactly what Megan Boudreaux, KoHF Founder, wants us to do.
“I know a lot of folks are sad and disappointed that Mardi Gras cannot be normal this year, but I am hoping that Krewe of House Floats can be a way for folks to channel their creative energy, make something positive out of a bad situation, and have something to look forward to in 2021. This is really about coming up with creative ways to celebrate carnival that keep everyone safe until we can get through to the other side of this pandemic.” – Megan Boudreaux, KoHF Founder
The Krewe has been decorating their House Floats for weeks. View the Official KoHF Map below to find out where several thousand House Floats are located so you can plan your socially distanced tour.
Not going to make it out to see them in person? No worries! WGNO has been gathering as many pictures as we can of all the amazing House Floats. See below!