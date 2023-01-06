Press conference streaming live in the player above at 10 a.m. Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy King’s Day, Louisiana! On Friday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Mardi Gras krewes like Zulu and Rex, along with other culture bearers to kick off Carnival season. Watch the press conference live from Mardi Gras Worlds in the player above.

