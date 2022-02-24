NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as Josh Danzig with WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine brings the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- Felipe’s Endymion Watch Party on Saturday, February 26th
- 37th Annual Bacchus Bash on Sunday, February 27th at Generations Hall
- 26th Annual Zulu Lundi Gras Festival on Monday, February 28th at Woldenburg Park
- Rhythm on the Route: The Mardi Gras Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, March 1st during the Krewe of Argus parade
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for the Mardi Gras issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.