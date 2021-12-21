Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell, ‘Mardi Gras is returning to New Orleans in 2022’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Cantrell began her Mardi Gras press conference with a bang. “The biggest news and the best news, Mardi Gras is returning to New Orleans and to the world, in 2022. It is happening!”

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Cantrell was joined by both City officials and Mardi Gras leaders to discuss changes to the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

Mayor Cantrell notes that no krewe is being removed from its traditional date, and no one is being singled out or given special treatment.

Review the list below for parade routes and their changes:

All parades that traditionally start on the river side of Napoleon Avenue, Magazine Street, Jefferson Avenue, Tchoupitoulas Street, and Henry Clay Street — will now start at Napoleon and Prytania.

All parades that traditionally start on Napoleon and S. Saratoga Street — will now start at Napoleon and Carondelet.

All parades that traditionally start on Holiday Drive and Fiesta Street — will now start at Wall Blvd. and Holiday Drive

Endymion will remain on its traditional route with the follow modifications — The parade will not pass in front of Gallier Hall. A separate viewing stand will be created for the toast. The spot has not been selected yet, but Loyola Avenue is a possibility.

Zulu will remain on its traditional route with the follow modifications — The parade will take the same route it took in 2020, which was modified due to the tragic Hard Rock collapse.

Rex will remain on its traditional route with the follow modifications — The parade will start on Napoleon Avenue and Carondelet Street.

changes being made to leverage public safety assets

Speakers at this event included:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson

Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security John Thomas

Director of Mayor`s Office of Cultural Economy Lisa Alexis

President of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Elroy James

President of Rex James Reiss