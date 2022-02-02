NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Royal Sonesta New Orleans will host its annual signature event “Greasing of the Poles” at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25.

WGNO-TV on-air personality, man-about-town, and 2020 Greasing of the Poles champion Kenny Lopez will serve as master of ceremonies.

Greasing of the Poles is considered by many to be the French Quarter’s official kickoff to Mardi Gras weekend.

Royal Sonesta New Orleans originated the ritual of greasing the building’s support poles as a practical means to deter overzealous revelers from shimmying up to the coveted balcony space.

Nearly half a century later, the practice has evolved into a star-studded and music-filled event, even spawning its own Switzerland-based international fan club.

Carnival royalty from the Krewe of Zulu, Krewe of Bacchus, the Mardi Gras Indians, and the Krewe of NOMTOC plus other special elements, including performances of Mardi Gras classics by Leroy Jones and the Original Hurricane Brass Band and appearances by the famed Merry Antoinettes.

2021 Greasing of the Poles contest winner and Chief Marketing Officer at Fidelity Bank Tammy O’Shea; and local artist and burlesque performer known for combining comedic elements with classic burlesque Mamie Dame will go head-to-head and pole to pole for the namesake task, each vying for the first-place title based on the judging panel’s scores.

Contestants will also have the chance to win the coveted “People’s Choice” award, based on crowd participation, response, and applause.

Serving as judges for this year’s festivities will be famed Mardi Gras historian and author of the award-winning Mardi Gras Guide magazine Arthur Hardy; freelance photographer, social media consultant, and New Orleans ambassador David Mora aka David NOLA; and a leader of the New Orleans Burlesque Revival, local performer, burlesque producer and former Greasing of the Poles winner Trixie Minx.

Greasing of the Poles is free and open to the public.

For prime viewing, in-person spectators should plan to arrive early at 300 Bourbon Street.

Virtual viewing is also available via Facebook live-stream.