NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Mardi Gras time, which means lots of beads, King Cake, and this season, FREE sauce from your local Raising Cane’s!

How to get free Cane’s sauce

This Mardi Gras season, Raising Cane’s is selling hundreds of thousands of $1 gold doubloons at Greater New Orleans restaurants. Once you buy a gold doubloon, present it anytime you visit the restaurant throughout March 1 and get free sauce with your order!

And to sweeten the deal, buy any doubloon at Cane’s and they’ll donate $1 to Roots of Music, an organization that empowers local youth through music and mentorship.

Participating restaurants include:

  • New Orleans
  • Metairie
  • The West Bank
  • The North Shore
  • Hammond
  • Houma
  • Thibodaux

If the craveable sauce isn’t enough to bring you to Cane’s, drop by the St. Charles Avenue location on Saturday, February 10 for a pre-parade performance by the 610 Stompers!

Event Details

  • Saturday, February 19 at 1 p.m.
  • 1406 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130

