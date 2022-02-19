NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans foundation is continuing its efforts in supporting the city’s schools and education.

Surrounded by the Rex Organization’s floats, dozens gathered at the Rex den on South Claiborne Avenue Saturday morning as members of the Pro Bono Publico Foundation Board celebrated the distribution of this year’s grants.

Since Pro Bono Publico’s founding in 2006, the foundation has raised and provided more than $10 million.

“From the beginning, our core belief has been that all school-aged children in the New Orleans area should have access to a quality education,” said Merrit Lane, member of the Pro Bono Publico Foundation Board. “That is our true mission.”

This year, Pro Bono made it a goal to raise $1.5million to mark Rex’s 150th anniversary.

“What’s really neat about that is that we can continue to give operational grants as we typically have done to the tune of a million dollars. We’ll have $500,000 we can put to more strategic initiatives,” said Lane.

Nearly 80 different schools and organizations in the New Orleans area will receive funding from Pro Bono.

“This grant goes directly into providing that transportation supplies, shoes, t-shirts, everything is free of cost, so it goes directly into programming every year,” explained Stefanny Alecon, the executive director for Youth Run NOLA.

Some organizations have worked with Pro Bono for several years.

“I think their impact since Hurricane Katrina has been extraordinary on public education, New Orleans,” said Jack Carey, the executive director for Live Oak Wilderness Camp. “They’ve shown up every year for us and for dozens, hundreds of other organizations, schools, etc. So, I think the impact has been pretty profound.”

The Rex Organization’s Pro Bono Publico Foundation will continue their mission with a focus on kids in the community.

“That’s the spirit of this organization. That’s the spirit of our members, whether we’re entertaining folks out on the streets, through our parades, or we’re doing this kind of work,” said Lane. “We’re all about the community.”

The Rex Parade rolls on Mardi Gras Day, starting at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Carondelet Street at 10:30 that morning.