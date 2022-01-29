NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, January 26, Krewe of Iris, New Orleans’ oldest, all-female Mardi Gras Krewe hosted its annual Ball Masque Presentation.

The 2022 Ball Masque Presentation included an on-foot preview of several unique, costumed float groups and the unveiling of the 2022 Royal Court.

The King and Queen were Mr. Jason Benton Alford and Mrs. Mary Jewell Alford.

The Krewe of Iris has 3,400 female participants.

The sixty-third annual parade of the Krewe of Iris will be on Saturday, February 26 at 11 a.m.