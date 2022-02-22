NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The City of New Orleans Communications Beau Tidwell spoke to the controversy surrounding patrons at the mayor’s Mardi Gras ball last weekend when pictures and videos posted showed a number of guests not following the city’s indoor mandate.

According to Tidwell, “The Mayor removed her mask a the Mardi Gras ball to take a photo and throughout the evening to eat and drink. We need to do a better job of modeling the expectations around the masking guidelines and we’re going to continue to try to improve on that.”

WGNO legal analyst Cliff Cardone says it makes it tough for the city to enforce the mandate.

“Their credibility is going to affect when the mayor exercises such poor judgment or poor leadership,” said Cardone.

Some residents, like Jeffrey Patrick, are saying much of the same, “After pushing a mask mandate, I think that’s straight-up hypocrisy. That doesn’t set a good image for the people of New Orleans.”

Even though the outcry has certainly been heard by City Hall, Tidwell offered a self-enforcement plea for other Mardi Gras balls.

“There are no masks police. We’re asking everybody to come at this with a goodwill and to do it in a way that makes people safer,” said Tidwell.

No doubt many feel the guidelines are unfair.

Cardone stated, “Well, it creates a double standard, the leadership gets to avoid a mandate and the regular citizens fell second class.”

Many, however, are still following the protocols.