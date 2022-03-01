COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – Thousands lined the streets of Covington for the city’s two Mardi Gras parades, Krewe of Covington Lions and the Mystic Krewe of Covington.

For some, they were enjoying their very first carnival.

“As you can see, she’s worn out,” said Ariyal Lewis as her daughter slept on her father’s shoulder. “Ton of beads, everything’s nice, weather’s nice,” said Paul Lewis.

Many parade-goers say that the camaraderie is what they love about Fat Tuesday.

“Getting together with everybody, seeing people around town that you haven’t seen in a while, and the smiles on the kids’ faces from catching things,” said Ariyal. “My favorite part is the crawfish and the food,” said Paul.

The party continued at the Covington Trailhead for Tammany Gras.

“That’s right, that’s right. All day long, baby. All day, all day,” said various people in a crowd.

Families enjoyed live music, concessions, kids’ activities and a costume contest with prizes donated by local businesses.

“We just heard the music and walked over here,” said Marlie Catchot.

Those on the North Shore say Covington is worth a visit on Mardi Gras Day.

“Instead of going to New Orleans, it’s like the next best thing,” said Marlie.

The party isn’t officially over, either. The Krewe of Mardi Paws happens Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m.