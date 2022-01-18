Mardi Gras 2022 kicks off in Gretna!

GRETNA, La. (WGNO)— Mardi Gras season is finally here!

The City of Gretna kicks off the season with many different events scheduled throughout February.

Below is a schedule of events to experience along Huey P. Long Avenue:

A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna

Wednesday, February 9, 6:30 PM

Enjoy a stroll along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a

signature drink in your official Parade the Huey glass.

Keep this glass for use throughout the month of February for drink specials at participating Gretna businesses.

Bubbles on Parade

Wednesday, February 9 – Monday, February 14

Bring your own picnic/drinks and enjoy the lights from inside a personal bubble tent on the Huey P. Long median.

Accommodates parties of up to 6 per tent. Call tourism office for pricing, times & availability-504.363.1580.

G-REDI King Cake Social

Coordinated with GEDA

Thursday, February 10, 5:30 PM

Sample delicious king cakes from area bakeries and vote for your favorite. $5 admission.

Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts, 4th Street & Huey P. Long Avenue

Parade the Huey

Friday, February 11, 6:00 PM

Gretna Krewe of House Floats drive-by viewing on Huey P. Long and neighboring streets.

2022 Theme – Hansel & Gretna: A Grimm Fairytale

Gretna residents are encouraged to participate by decorating their porches/yards

in purple, green, and gold, and handing out beads to the passing cars.

Go to www.gretnala.com/MardiGras for the link to register your Gretna home.

Also, enjoy the Mardi Gras decorations and oaks lit along the Huey P. Long median –

10th Street to the river through Mardi Gras.

Gretna Farmers’ Market “Magic Ladle” 8th Annual Soup Cook-off

Saturday, February 12, 11:00 AM-12:30 PM

For $5.00, sample all the tasty team entries and vote on your favorite. Awards presented at 1:00 PM.

Gretna Market Place, Huey P. Long Avenue between 3rd & 4th Streets

Krewe of Kuties Parade

Saturday, February 12, 2:00 PM

Bring the little ones to this children’s parade that circles Huey P. Long Avenue from 2nd to 10th to 3rd Streets.

Love Is in the Air Concert

Saturday, February 12, 7:00 PM

Glenn Boyd sings Lionel Richie’s greatest love ballads and hits.

Tickets available through Eventbrite at www.GretnaCCA.com.

Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts, 4th Street & Huey P. Long Avenue

Grela Celebrates Lundi Gras 2022

Sponsored by GEDA

Monday, February 28, 6:00-10:00 PM

Bring the family and come “Party on the Huey” at this annual event. Band to be announced.

Gretna Market Place, Huey P. Long Avenue between 3rd & 4th Streets