Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

Mardi Gras 2022

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Carnival Season is upon us, and parades have begun! Follow the schedule below for the latest changes and updates to the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

French Quarter

Uptown New Orleans

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

Covington

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Marigny

Mardi Gras 2018

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

French Quarter

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

French Quarter

Slidell

New Orleans East

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets of New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Metairie

Marigny

Pearl River

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

French Quarter

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Westbank

Madisonville

Mandeville

Feb. 11, 2018 – Float riders toss beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Slidell

Covington

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

French Quarter

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Slidell

Abita Springs

Feb. 25, 2020 – The Krewe of Zulu Parade rolls down Jackson Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Mandeville

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Uptown New Orleans

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Uptown New Orleans

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

French Quarter

Uptown New Orleans

Slidell

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Uptown New Orleans

Westbank

Mid-City

Bush

Kenner

Mardi Gras parade float
Mardi Gras parade float

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Uptown New Orleans

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – LUNDI GRAS

Uptown New Orleans

TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Covington

Folsom

Lacombe

*Additional Parades*

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

  • Hercules — Houma — 6 p.m.
  • Omega — Hammond — 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

  • Tee Caillou — Chauvin — noon
  • Aquarius — Houma — 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

  • Hyacinthians — Houma — noon
  • Titans — Houma — follows Hyacinthians

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

  • Aphrodite — Houma — 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

  • Krewe of Lul — Luling — noon
  • Krewe of Tohwahpahsah — Reserve — noon
  • Krewe of Rosenthorne — Jean Lafitte — noon
  • Grand Isle — Grand Isle — 1 p.m.
  • MCAA — Bogalusa — 1 p.m.
  • Krewe of Mardi Gras — Houma — 6:30 p.m

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

  • Krewe of Du Monde — LaPlace — 11 a.m.
  • Krewe of Dage’ LaPlace follows DuMonde
  • Des Allemands — Des Allemands — 1 p.m.
  • Terreanians — Houma — 1:30 p.m.
  • Montegut — Houma — 2 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – LUNDI GRAS

Cleopatra — Houma — 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS

  • Bonne Terre — Houma — 11 a.m.
  • Houmas — Houma — 1 p.m.
  • Kajuns — Houma — follows Houmas
  • Krewe of M.A.C. — Gramercy — 2 p.m.

Lagniappe – Sunday, March 13, 2022

  • Krewe of Mardi Paws — Covington — 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News