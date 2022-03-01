NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Zulu kicked off Tuesday morning’s parades.

The WGNO News team had a unique view on the Krewe of Zulu’s signature float on Mardi Gras morning.

After two years of being off, the Krewe of Zulu was excited to be back.

“The big shot is the big spender of the club, see, come see the big shot.” said Michael Mcknight, also known as “Mr.Big Shot.”

The Krewe handed out hand-decorated coconuts to parade-goers.

Huge crowds filled the streets of New Orleans from St.Charles Avenue to Gallier Hall, to Treme.

The parade ended near the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.