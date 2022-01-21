Krewe of Orpheus selects founder Harry Connick, Jr. as Monarch alongside Scherzinger, Jones, and Tyrus

FILE – This May 28, 2019 file photo shows Singer Harry Connick Jr. with his daughter Georgia at a special screening of “Pavarotti” in New York. CBS will air a two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes” to honor essential workers across America. The special will air June 21 and will follow host Connick Jr. and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia on road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — ‘Tis the season for Mardi Gras parades galore, and this season, the Krewe of Orpheus announced it is going back to its roots.

The Krewe announced singer and entertainer Harry Connick, Jr. as this year’s Monarch, dubbing him to lead 38 floats, more than 1,500 members, and 32 marching units. In 1993, Connick co-founded Orpheus with a small group that included Captain Sonny Borey and his father, Harry Connick, Sr.

Orpheus officials also announced Connick, Jr. will headline Orpheuscapade, the parade’s afterparty, but he won’t be alone in leading the celebration. Other Monarchs selected include former Pussycat Doll and Annie Live! co-star Nicole Scherzinger, Game of Thrones star Finn Jones, and NWA World Champion Tyrus.

A new signature throw will also be added to this year’s parade and is sure to keep the music going — hand-decorated tambourines. The Krewe says the musical instrument gives members a creative outlet to express themselves while leaving parade-goers with a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

The Orpheuscapade post-parade party is open to the public and will feature acts including:

Party Crashers

Jon Cleary

Big Sam

Walter “Wolfman” Washington

Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr.

Robin Barnes

The Nixed Nuts

Get tickets here.