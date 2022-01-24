Krewe du Vieux announces route, ride changes for Mardi Gras 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno is still the queen of this year’s Krewe du Vieux, but she will not roll in this year’s parade, according to krewe officials.

A statement released by KdV on their official Facebook page also said that this year’s parade will be cut shorter due to police staffing issues. The parade will start at Elysian Fields and Royal Street instead of its traditional route through much of the Marigny.

The statement read in part:

Fans and Friends of Krewe du Vieux, We regret to announce that our 2022 Queen Dr. Jennifer Avegno will not lead the KdV Parade this year. Due to concern for public and krewe health and safety, our Queen has chosen to reign without participating in the parade. It’s entirely appropriate given her chosen KdV persona – she’s the “Godess of NO!” – that she had to withdraw. However, she is still our Queen and Krewe du Vieux will spare no effort in making sure that her decision receives our Krewe’s signature treatment during the parade. ALL HAIL QUEEN AVEGNO! We also regret to announce that this year’s parade will have to largely skip the Marigny rectangle. Due to insufficient NOPD resources, our parade will need to be scaled down to fit into the available staffing. The 2022 parade will start at Elysian Fields Avenue & Royal Street and snake through the Marigny triangle and French Quarter from there. KdV worked together with NOPD to find the best possible solution for a shorter route given a number of logistical, organizational and safety concerns. This was the least-worst of all options. KdV is disappointed to miss our home neighborhood this year, but we will make every effort to have future parades in the Marigny again. For what it’s worth, we were able to negotiate for a line-up on Royal Street, so the parade will be stationary and stretched along the first few blocks of Royal from Elysian Fields into the rectangle before we roll, and we invite the Marigny to come and see us there before we roll (5:30-6:30 p.m.). Krewe du Vieux

The parade is set to roll on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.