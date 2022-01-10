Krewe Du Pooch returns to Mandeville!

MANDEVILLE, La.(WGNO) — Krewe Du Pooch will wrap up the Mardi Gras season on the Northshore with a walking parade and costume contest on the Mandeville Lakefront.

The City of Mandeville will host the third annual Krewe Du Pooch on Saturday, March 5, 2022!

This year’s theme is “A Fairy Tail by Krewe Du Pooch.”

Parade participants – dogs and their owners – are encouraged to dress according to their favorite classic fairy tale or Disney movie.

Immediately after the parade and costume contest, the fun will continue on the Lakefront with a free public concert featuring Four Unplugged, pet adoptions with local rescue groups, food and drinks, and fun activities for the whole family!