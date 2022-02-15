KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, February 15, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn held a news conference to announce the city’s plans for Mardi Gras 2022.

Events include the Krewe of Isis rolling through the Kenner streets — the first time that Isis has rolled since the pandemic.

The Krewe moved from the traditional Metairie parade route to its new Kenner route in 2020.

Krew of Isis Captain Kristin Bertucci was on-site to talk about what it means to parade in Kenner.

“Our return to Kenner in 20-20 was a pleasant surprise,” Bertucci explained. “The crowds were amazing and the people were very welcoming as we rolled down the route. Since then, we have heard nothing but excitement and positive feedback about this year’s parade. We look forward to presenting our 2022 parade with the theme “Tell Me a Story.”

The Krewe of Isis rolls in Kenner on Saturday, February 26 at 6 p.m.

Mayor Zahn also announced a new event called “Kenner Gras” — a live event with music and food that will happen in the Shell parking lot next to Kenner City Hall.