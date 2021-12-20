Josh Duhamel chosen to reign as Bacchus LIII

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown is on to Mardi Gras 2022 and with that comes the Krewe of Bacchus’ latest announcement of Josh Duhamel as its newest monarch.

It was announced Monday that the Hollywood actor and director will wear the crown as Bacchus LIII on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

“I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans. Reigning as Bacchus is a once-in-a-lifetime experience my family and I will always remember,” said Duhamel.

Bacchus’s 2022 theme is “From the Heart” which will include 21 themed floats such as:

Braveheart

Queen of Hearts

Eat Your Heart Out

Purple Heart

Young At Heart

Some of this year’s specialty throws include:

Light-up shoelaces

Socks

Silicone cups

Glass beads

Sunglasses

Flip flops

Selfie lights

Toothbrushes

“We at Bacchus are so excited to once again present a first-class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite,” said Clark Brennan, Captain of the Krewe of Bacchus. “After a tough two years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our local musicians who have been struggling.”

Previous Bacchus monarchs have included:

Robin Thicke

Jensen Ackles

Andy Garcia

Drew Brees

Anthony Mackie

Danny Kaye

Bob Hope

Nicolas Cage

Will Ferrell

Hulk Hogan

Drew Carey

Tom Arnold

Kirk Douglas

Charlton Heston

Perry Como

Jackie Gleason

Glenn Campbell.