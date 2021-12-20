Josh Duhamel chosen to reign as Bacchus LIII

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown is on to Mardi Gras 2022 and with that comes the Krewe of Bacchus’ latest announcement of Josh Duhamel as its newest monarch.
It was announced Monday that the Hollywood actor and director will wear the crown as Bacchus LIII on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
“I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans. Reigning as Bacchus is a once-in-a-lifetime experience my family and I will always remember,” said Duhamel.
Bacchus’s 2022 theme is “From the Heart” which will include 21 themed floats such as:
- Braveheart
- Queen of Hearts
- Eat Your Heart Out
- Purple Heart
- Young At Heart
Some of this year’s specialty throws include:
- Light-up shoelaces
- Socks
- Silicone cups
- Glass beads
- Sunglasses
- Flip flops
- Selfie lights
- Toothbrushes
“We at Bacchus are so excited to once again present a first-class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite,” said Clark Brennan, Captain of the Krewe of Bacchus. “After a tough two years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our local musicians who have been struggling.”
Previous Bacchus monarchs have included:
- Robin Thicke
- Jensen Ackles
- Andy Garcia
- Drew Brees
- Anthony Mackie
- Danny Kaye
- Bob Hope
- Nicolas Cage
- Will Ferrell
- Hulk Hogan
- Drew Carey
- Tom Arnold
- Kirk Douglas
- Charlton Heston
- Perry Como
- Jackie Gleason
- Glenn Campbell.