METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish announced this year’s Carnival season schedule and routes, as well as new krewes that will be joining the fun!

This Carnival season, Jefferson Parish is welcoming The Krewe of TCQNO (The Culinary Queens of New Orleans), an organization dedicated to honoring women who are making history in the food and beverage industry.

This krewe will ride the West Bank streets on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Originally founded in 2008, the Krewe of Symphony, an all-male social and pleasure club, was re-established with a vision to host its first Mardi Gras parade on East Bank of Jefferson Parish.

This krewe will assist the kick-off of Family Gras by following the Krewe of Excalibur.

“We are thrilled to see Mardi Gras coming back to Jefferson Parish for our residents to enjoy,” said Director of Citizens Affairs Donna Russo. “Mardi Gras is a staple of our state and after another unprecedented year of COVID-19, the residents of Jefferson Parish deserve to safely enjoy the yearly celebration with friends and family.”

To view the 2022 parade schedule and routes, or for more information about each krewe, visit the Jefferson Parish website or call the Citizens Affairs department at 504-736-6101.