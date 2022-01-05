How to make some extra cash during Carnival Season.

Hiring hundreds of local workers for Mardi Gras season. Where to apply for the job.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Carnival season is a little more than a month away. Soon the parades will be rolling down Napoleon Avenue and many other streets around the city. The big job comes after the parades pass. Cleaning up the streets. So, the city of New Orleans is looking to hire hundreds of local workers for the Mardi Gras season.

We are talking about 200 jobs that are open and available. The cleaning up part is one of the most important. It keeps our community clean and pretty so that tourists want to keep coming back.

If you are interested in getting a job during Mardi Gras, there is a job fair happening today starting at 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. and if you can’t make it today, they will be there through the week. The last day is Friday.

Temporary employees will be paid $15 an hour with the potential to work up to 100 hours during the two-week Mardi Gras parade season, which is from February 18 to March 1.

The Mardi Gras Job Fair will be on the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Center at 3400 Tulane Avenue.

Bring your social security cards and your ID.

You can pre-register online before or you can register in person.

For more information, contact the Office of Workforce Development.

The number is (504) 658-4500.