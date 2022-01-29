CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Church Point Mardi Gras parade will look a little different this year. The double-decker floats that usually pass along in the parades are being ruled out because of safety concerns.

“I have two of them that are double-deckers and I can’t use them. It kind of caught me off guard and there wasn’t much time for me to make any type of change,” said Lance Ruffins, owner of Krewe De Krunk.

The decision came quickly. No more double-decker floats rolling down the main street in this year’s Church Point Mardi Gras parade. “We’ll sign contracts with these people guaranteeing to give them a mardi gras service and a float,” said Ruffins.

The Church Point Mardi Gras Facebook page says: “The Saddle Tramp Riders Club board has made the decision not to allow double-decker floats following recommendations from local officials and taking into consideration many safety concerns.”

“They’re not being very specific about what the problem is,” he said.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux tells News Ten two years ago there were discussions about safety concerns. He says due to Covid’s cancellation last year the change would have come sooner. “I just hope they can do something for the people like me and the other 12, 13 floats that I know ride every year and enjoy the parade and rent it out and give us some other options.”

For over a decade Lance Ruffins has supported this parade and now it’s different for him. “I really don’t know because I have $15,000 in each float and my floats are all made out of metal so there’s no way to cut them down.” He says he hopes there’s a compromise. “Give us some other options,” he said.