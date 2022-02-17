NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced preparations are underway for Mardi Gras season!

Ahead of major parades, City and public safety officials, alongside state and federal partners, are preparing parade routes and keeping residents informed to ensure the 2022 Carnival season is safe and celebratory.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) will provide public information leading up to and during Mardi Gras events through NOLA Ready.

Tips and resources about transportation, safety, what to bring, and permitting are outlined at ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras.

As Mardi Gras resumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID guidelines, which will be in place throughout Carnival Season:

Masks are required in all indoor spaces outside the home. This includes bars, restaurants, hotels, Carnival balls and all other indoor spaces, unless a person is actively eating or drinking.

To access most public indoor spaces, everyone ages 5 and older must show proof of full COVID vaccination OR a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

Details on COVID guidelines are available at ready.nola.gov/COVID.

The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) is reminding residents and visitors to prepare for a safe Carnival season by doing the following:

Maximize immunity during Carnival season by being fully vaccinated against COVID and getting a booster shot.

Stay home if you are sick, and get tested to know your status.

Vaccine and testing sites are listed at ready.nola.gov/calendar.

Residents are also reminded not to rope off areas of the neutral ground, public sidewalks, or other public property, which is prohibited by law.

Items placed on the public right of way, including the neutral ground for four hours or more prior to the start of the parade are subject to removal by the Department of Parks and Parkways.

For more information on what to bring and what not to bring to parades, visit http://ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras/what-to-bring/#tents.

DPW will be enforcing parking regulations throughout the Mardi Gras season.

Residents are reminded to pay close attention to posted signs and note that additions and changes are possible pending safety concerns.

More parking tips and information are available at http://ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras/transportation/#parking.

For more information on public safety and preparation click here.