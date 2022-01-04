Changes made to St. Tammany Mardi Gras

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two of Slidell’s most popular Mardi Gras parades are canceled this year.

The Mystic Krewe of Perseus is planning a comeback, but the future of the Krewe of Slidellians is unclear.

The captain of the Mystic Krewe of Perseus, Scott Tramel, says numerous reasons went into their decision to cancel this year’s masque ball and parade, but most of those reasons are a result of the pandemic.

“We haven’t been able to get the interest with enough people so that we could conduct our ball in the way that we want to conduct it or the parade either,” said Tramel.

The krewe captain says the decision was inevitable, but that didn’t make it any easier.

“Our president, George Downing, [a] very important person, very enthusiastic to get things going… He and I just had a meeting of the minds and said, ‘It’s just not there. We just can’t do it. So, let’s let’s regroup. Let’s reboot, and let’s see what we can do, going into 2023.”

Preparation for 2023 will begin this month.

Currently, Tramel is in the process of forming a committee to determine why participation is low and how they can improve.

“This committee, I want them to look at why people might be rejected. Is it because we are so traditional? Maybe we need to open up things,” questioned Tramel. “Maybe this isn’t your dad’s ole Perseus. Maybe we need to look at things and do things differently.”

The Perseus Krewe marked its 50th anniversary in 2019 with much praise going to the krewe’s former captain, Allen Little, who passed away last year.

With Little in mind, Tramel knows it’s not time to throw the towel in just yet.

“This is for the people. This is for the members, but Alan left a legacy that we want to continue.” Tramel continued, “Thank God he got to be king, the last year; that was fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed that he was able to enjoy that. But we want to keep it forward for him, definitely, but also for all the members and all the past members.”

According to Slidell Women’s Civic Club President Michelle Chappuis, their group will no longer host the Krewe of Slidellians Parade because of the pandemic and its effect on the economy.

However, there is a silver lining. The group will host their masque ball on February 19 at the Harbor Center in Slidell.

All proceeds from the event will go back into the community.