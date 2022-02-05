NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The first Mardi Gras parade was held in New Iberia Saturday night.

“I’m so excited to have Mardi Gras back. I just wanna shout it to the world,” said one kid there. “It feels so great to be back, you know, 2022 Mardi Gras.”

The parade started at the corner of Main and Ann St. Bayou Mardi Gras is the first Mardi Gras parade in the Acadiana area since 2020. The pandemic caused the Mardi Gras season to be put on hold last year. “We came a long way, but we back again,” said one parade-goer.

Many from the community gathered around to celebrate the New Iberia parade. The parade had 21 different floats. Co-founder of the Bayou Mardi Gras Association, Mike Wattigny, said, “all week long we’ve been hearing a lot of buzz. Lots of people talk about coming out.”

There were the local high school marching bands along with dancers. Many of the kids that attended the parade say they feel “good! so good!” to be back enjoying the Mardi Gras season. They said some of their favorite parts were the music and the beads and stuff thrown.

Earlier in the day, News Ten talked to some people on the floats, and they said they were glad the parade happened.

“This Covid has had everybody just locked up in their houses and not being able to enjoy the fun and to be able to have this parade is just super exciting,” said Sharon Jolet, Jeff’s Upholstery Shop. Mardi Gras is here to stay this year for the parade-goers.

“Have a happy Mard Gras!” the kids say.

“Let the good times roll,” said Kelli Jolet Peltier.