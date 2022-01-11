2022 Thibodaux Mardi Gras parade routes, safety tips

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s almost time to let the good times roll in Thibodaux! Police Chief Byran Zeringue shares this year’s parade routes schedule along with safety tips.

Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Krewe of Shaka – Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Krewe of Ambrosia – Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

Krewe of Cleophas – Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Krewe of Chronos – Feb. 27 Immediately Following Cleophas

Krewe of Ghana – March 1 at 1 p.m.

Parade Routes

The Krewe’s of Shaka, Ambrosia, Cleophas & Chronos will all start and end at Nicholls State University. Parades will start on Audubon Ave. at Afton St. proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard St. headed west. Turn right onto Canal Blvd. headed north until W.2nd St., then turn left onto W.2nd St. Proceed onto La.1 to Jackson St. South on Jackson St. merging into Canal Blvd. U-turn at the first intersection with Canal Blvd. headed back north on Canal Blvd. Turn right onto Gerald T. Peltier. Turn left onto Bayou Ln. headed north, then right on Menard. Turn right on Audubon to finish at NSU

The Krewe of Ghana will start on Iris St. west to Rock St. Turn left on Rock St., then right on School St. School St. to Canal Blvd., then right and immediately onto St. Charles St. headed north. Turn left on Menard St. to Canal Blvd. then right up to W.2nd St. Turn left on W.2nd St. headed west to La. 1. La 1. To Jackson St., then left south on Jackson St. U-turn at the intersection of Jackson St. and Canal Blvd. headed north. Turn right on Gerald T. Peltier, headed east until end at Goode St. (the city barn)

Parking Information

Chief Zeringue said Peltier Park will be open and the public is highly encouraged to take advantage of this area. We would like to remind our community partners that campers will be limited to parking lots only on Peltier Park Property/Grounds. In addition, glass containers will not be allowed on any City Property along the parade route, including Peltier Park and all City Property that boards it.

Officials would like to remind community partners to only park in designated areas throughout the route. There will be marked “NO PARKING” signs displayed along the entire route. They also ask all parade-goers to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables when leaving their vehicle unattended.

Mardi Gras Safety

Chief Zeringue reminds parents and adults to monitor their children closely during Mardi Gras parades. He urges adults not to put a child or themselves over the barricade to approach a moving float.

He also asks those who will be drinking alcohol to make sure they have a designated driver. Chief Zeringue said underage drinking will be strictly enforced along the route and at the after-parties and reminds people glass containers are prohibited along the parade route and on all city streets and city right-of-ways.

Pedestrians will be allowed to gather on the median of Canal Boulevard, but no vehicles will be allowed to be parked there. No vendors will be allowed on city streets and city right-of-ways. The Canal Bingo Hall parking lot will be closed and barricaded to prohibit parking, loitering and/or gathering of pedestrians.

Safety Tips from Chief Zeringue:

DON’T park along the posted routes, in front of driveways, fire hydrants, or anywhere you would not normally be allowed to park. And be sure to lock your vehicle!

Keep your children close, and don’t let them wander off. Be sure that they know to stay behind the parade barricades.

Remember, the Neutral Ground (median) is public property, and it is illegal to block off areas for private use.

Glass containers are prohibited along parade routes.

Don’t ever try to rush out into the middle of the parade route to grab beads.

Travel together, communicate where you are going, and try to designate a meeting spot with friends and family.

Additionally, Chief Zeringue urges people to use safety precautions such as locking vehicles and hiding or removing valuables from view, watching for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, and don’t let anyone impaired drive or walk alone.