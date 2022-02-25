NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s back, bigger and greasier than ever! Join WGNO’s Kenny Lopez for 2022 Greasing of the Poles: Return of the Big Greasy LIVE from the award-winning Royal Sonesta New Orleans!
Watch live at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25
by: Kylee Bond
Greasing of the Poles