NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s back, bigger and greasier than ever! Join WGNO’s Kenny Lopez for 2022 Greasing of the Poles: Return of the Big Greasy LIVE from the award-winning Royal Sonesta New Orleans!

Watch live at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25

