Winn-Dixie offers Mardi Gras To-Geaux Bags containing king cake, chicken, and even Zulu coconuts

ORLEANS PARISH – On Wednesday, Kings’ Day, the River Ridge Winn-Dixie teamed up with WGNO for their Mardi Gras 2021 Kick-Off.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez joined Winn-Dixie, Ochsner Hospital for Children, and the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club for an afternoon of Carnival fun

Students from St. Rita School decorated king cakes while the Andrews Brass Band performed live in the store.

Beginning January 20, visit the Winn-Dixie in River Ridge to purchase a “Mardi Gras To-Geaux Bag” consisting of a king cake, fried chicken, and some lucky customers will even get those sought after Zulu coconuts.