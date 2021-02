NEW ORLEANS — At the King’s Day event, James J. Reiss, III, an Official of the Rex Organization, and Elroy A. James, President of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, unveiled the Rex Organization’s 2021 proclamation and edict.

“Ever since Rex was incorporated as The School of Design nearly 150 years ago, consistent with our motto Pro Bono Publico, ‘for the public good,’ the organization has taken a leadership role in producing and sharing beautiful works of art celebrating Carnival and royal edicts commanding New Orleanians and visitors to enjoy Mardi Gras,” said Mr. Reiss.