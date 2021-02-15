Super house float! Super Mario Bros. video game themed float

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in the Seventh Ward that will get you feeling nostalgic for 1990’s video games. The homeowners built it themselves and they call it “Mario on Miro” since they live on Miro Street. Their house float is Super Mario Bros. themed.

“A lot of people have been walking by and they see it and they start humming the Super Mario Bros. theme,” Heather Lane, an artist said.

Heather and her husband Philip Yiannopoulos who’s a home renovator built the fun float!

“Super Mario. We are children of the 90’s and we have a love for the nostalgia. The things we grew up with, and we couldn’t think of anything more fun to do. My brother and I still play and I still play with my husband. Our neighbor who’s 16 and asked what the float was supposed to be, and I feel old,” she said.

“It is old school technology, and Mario is literally a series of squares that we painted on cheap plywood from Loew’s. It was like paint by numbers,” Yiannopoulos said.

Other features they have on their house float are true to the video game. There are gold coins, the question mark box, and other characters from the game in the yard.

“My favorite is the tunnel on the door because every time you go in, I hum the video game theme song, and it is pretty cool,” he said.

The “Mario on Miro” house float is at 1449 N. Miro. This couple plans on dressing up as Mario and Luigi and passing out gold coins on Mardi Gras Day.