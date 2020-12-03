St. Tammany Parish cancels 2021 Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS – FEBRUARY 7: A police officer looks on as a float passes during the historic Proteus parade, founded in 1882, during Mardi Gras festivites February 7, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Festivities will continue all weekend, culminating with “Fat Tuesday” February 8th. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MANDEVILLE, LA – On Thursday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced that 2021 Mardi Gras Parades will not roll in St. Tammany.

The decision was finalized early Thursday, after consultation with St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, local fire districts, local police departments and a consensus of local mayors.

“This decision was made after much discussion and thoughtful deliberation. We have taken in to consideration the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and the fact that we remain in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with numbers continuing to rise,” Cooper said.

“We want to discourage any event that will draw large crowds and possibly endanger the health of our citizens or possibly put our first responders at risk. I want to thank every leader within our Parish who participated in this conversation. I will continue to do what is right to balance the health of our community with the health of our economy.”

Cooper hosted two conference calls with the above-mentioned parties on separate occasions to discuss the 2021 Mardi Gras season.