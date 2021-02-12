Shoe box float parades don’t get cancelled this year

NEW ORLEANS— One Mardi Gras tradition has been around for decades and, fortunately, it has not been affected by the pandemic.

There are pinks, purples, greens and reds, made with toys, masks, and even thread. It’s the shoe box float and it’s one traditions that been kept alive this year at area schools like Metairie Academy.

Talented Visual Art Teacher, Leslie Dubroc says, “We have over 200 floats this year. We did shoe box floats when I was in grade school so it was my fondest childhood memory and I just wanted the kids to have those same memories.

Shoe box floats at Metairie Academy (WGNO-TV)

The themes this year range from sci-fi to the pandemic, but this is also a contest with different categories.

“I’m glad I don’t have to vote because it would be very hard. There are some very clever floats here,” stated Dubroc.

Over at Hynes UNO, it’s the last day before their Carnival break and their shoe box floats came with a dance party!

Shoe box floats at Hynes UNO Charter School (WGNO-TV)

Principal Brittany Smith also recalls making these as a kid and she’s thrilled for her students, “We have a room filled with shoe box floats and I’m glad that they were able to participate in the New Orleans tradition. One that I remember from my elementary school days so I’m excited for them.”

We found king cakes, dogs, a mermaid, Fortnite, and even folks on floats with their masks on.

The smiles on the kids tell the story but Smith says this means for for the kids, “This is very important in the building of their social and emotional development, especially during this time of the pandemic. To bring some joy and excitement to their lives makes for a better school environment for the kids and an overall experience they’ll never forget.”