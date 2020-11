The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Mardi Gras 2021 "Not cancelled, Just Different"

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell attended a virtual Mardi Gras Advisory Council meeting, where she submitted a proposal for Mardi Gras 2021.

The proposal is aptly titled “Mardi Gras 2021 “Not cancelled, Just Different”.”

The 10 page proposal offers solutions for several potential set backs, including funding, krewe cancellations, and the biggest, COVID-19 restrictions.