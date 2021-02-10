Official street closures for New Orleans Mardi Gras weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has announced its plan to address traffic concerns and enforcement of city restrictions on large crowds for the upcoming Mardi Gras 2021 weekend, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NOPD is ready with a plan that we believe – with the cooperation of our citizens and visitors – will help us have a scaled back and safe Mardi Gras”, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a press conference on Friday, February 5 at City Hall. “Everyone has a stake in the response to COVID-19, and we must work together to keep each other safe. Please adhere to the established guidelines and avoid large gatherings.”

This year, the way the city celebrates Mardi Gras is very different in ways that are meant for the betterment of everyone’s health.

To this end, NOPD will continue to enforce the city’s restrictions again large crowd gatherings in the city, including known areas of congregation popular during regular Mardi Gras celebrations.

Beginning on Friday, February 12 and running through 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16 , the following street closures will be in place:

DECATUR STREET : Closure of Decatur Street between Dumaine and Toulouse streets.

: Closure of Decatur Street between Dumaine and Toulouse streets. BOURBON STREET : There will be limited access to Bourbon Street between Canal and Dumaine streets between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. each evening. Residents, shop attendees, restaurants patrons and hotel guests staying in hotels along Bourbon Street will be allowed access. However, no loitering will be allowed on Bourbon Street at any time. Additionally, barricades will be in place manned by NOPD officers on nearby Royal and Dauphine streets between Canal and Dumaine streets. Also, marked police units will be stationed at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets

: There will be limited access to Bourbon Street between Canal and Dumaine streets between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. each evening. Residents, shop attendees, restaurants patrons and hotel guests staying in hotels along Bourbon Street will be allowed access. However, no loitering will be allowed on Bourbon Street at any time. Additionally, barricades will be in place manned by NOPD officers on nearby Royal and Dauphine streets between Canal and Dumaine streets. Also, marked police units will be stationed at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets FRENCHMEN STREET : There will be limited access to the 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street during this time. Only residents, shop attendees, restaurant patrons and hotel guests will be allowed access. Manned barricades will be in place.

: There will be limited access to the 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street during this time. Only residents, shop attendees, restaurant patrons and hotel guests will be allowed access. Manned barricades will be in place. CLAIBORNE AVENUE : A portion of the Claiborne Avenue corridor that runs beneath Interstate 10 will be fenced off, ranging from Orleans Avenue to St. Bernard Avenue. No gatherings will be allowed.

All NOPD personnel will be in operation during this period, along with Louisiana State Police personnel on hand to assist NOPD in implementing this plan. Officers will be instructed to break up congregating crowds, with possibility of ticketing or arrest for those who do not comply.

In accordance with restrictions announced last week by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, all bars operating in the City of New Orleans must close from February 12 through 2 a.m. on February 16.

Also, no go-cups of alcohol are permitted in the city and no package liquor sales are allowed in the French Quarter area. The NOPD will be patrolling for any violations of these restrictions. Also, there will be no live musical performances allowed anywhere in the city, including in the French Quarter.

“Large gatherings spread COVID – and COVID can kill,” Ferguson said. “We are asking our residents and visitors to help us make this year as safe as possible. If you see or are aware of a large gathering, we urge you to call 311 and report the location.