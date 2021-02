NEW ORLEANS—Morpheus was the Greek God of dreams. It is also the name of New Orleans’ most admired organization: the Krewe of Morpheus.

Back in 2000, a co-ed group of Mardi Gras goers were dreaming of riding in their own parade as they looked at the floats pass by.

In 2002, that same group made that dream a reality and the first Morpheus parade rolled in New Orleans.

21 years after it’s inception, Morpheus has over 800 members, 24 floats and always rolls on the Friday before Mardi Gras.