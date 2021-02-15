Missing Jazz Fest? This house float feels exactly like Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a festive float that’s actually located on the Fair Grounds property where Jazz Fest is held, so of course this house float is paying tribute to Jazz Fest.

We are all missing Jazz Fest, but this house float for Mardi Gras is giving you a brass pass to the next best thing.

“We miss Jazz Fest so much, so when the house floats first started we knew we had to decorate it like Jazz Fest,” Valerie Landry said.

Valerie said that she loves Jazz Fest so much that when she comes home and looks at her house float she really feels like she is actually there.

“We wanted to capture all the iconic pieces. We did the Miller Lite VIP tent. There’s the Fais Do Do Stage, The Acura stage, Gentilly Stage, The WWOZ mango freeze, crawfish monica, crawfish bread, and a map so you know where you are going,” Landry said.

This house float even has Quint Davis driving the float.

“People drive by and say Happy Jazz Fest instead of Happy Mardi Gras,” Landry said.

You never know who you’ll run into at this Jazz Fest float. While WGNO stopped by, a local legend who’s performed at Jazz Fest showed up.

“So I walk outisde and there’s a man in the front yard filming a music video, and it is Al “Carnival Time” Johnson. Johnson’s hit song, “Carnival Time” has become a Mardi Gras fixture for decades.

The Jazz Fest house float is located on the Fairgrounds property at 3027 Fortin Street.