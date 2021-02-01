‘Krewe of House Floats’ releases map of thousands of Mardi Gras house floats

NEW ORLEANS — It’s beginning to look a lot like Mardi Gras in New Orleans with house floats everywhere.

With no parades this year, during the pandemic, New Orleans got creative with extravagant house floats like the circus-themed one on St. Charles Ave. There are also less elaborate house floats that are just as wonderful.

Now it is easier for people to go check out the house floats. The Krewe of House Floats released a map on Kreweofhousefloats.org to help you find all of the 3-thousand floats.

Lacey Lenier’s “The Fly” house float Uptown is one of them. Lenier said she got involved because it is what the city needs.

“We all just want something to be happy and smile about. I think New Orleans is resilient and we always find a way to figure it out,” she said.

With this map, finding the house in the Big Easy is well, easy!

For a link to the ‘Krewe of House Floats’ map, click, http://www.kreweofhousefloats.org